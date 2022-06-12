Previous
Behind the Scenes by fishers
This shot was taken by Katharine when she was in Sheffield to visit her dad in his care home ten days ago. She came across this rather busy scene close to Sheffield city centre.

25 years ago Sheffield was on show to the world with the release of the Full Monty film, and we were able to have fun playing spot the location while watching the film. Well, the film crews are back making a follow up series for Disney TV.

This shot was taken at the edge of Tudor Square - it wasn't possible to get any closer to see the scene about to be filmed.

12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Great shot well spotted. Hope you get to see the new film or will it me for children?
June 12th, 2022  
