Behind the Scenes

This shot was taken by Katharine when she was in Sheffield to visit her dad in his care home ten days ago. She came across this rather busy scene close to Sheffield city centre.



25 years ago Sheffield was on show to the world with the release of the Full Monty film, and we were able to have fun playing spot the location while watching the film. Well, the film crews are back making a follow up series for Disney TV.



This shot was taken at the edge of Tudor Square - it wasn't possible to get any closer to see the scene about to be filmed.



Ian