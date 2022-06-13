Previous
Common Bistort (and photobomber) by fishers
Photo 2198

Common Bistort (and photobomber)

It was lovely to see lots of wild flowers on Clifton Ings, where the flood bank is to be raised in height over the next 18 months. Lovely to see them, but some will suffer the effects of the earth movers during the work.

The delicate, pink flowers of Common bistort can be seen in wet meadows, pastures and roadside verges. It is also known as 'Pudding Dock' in North England because it was used to make a dessert at Eastertime.

They form a lovely display amongst the various other wild flowers currently to be seen.

I didn't even notice the photobomber until I had decided to post this shot, but I didn't change my mind - this insect deserves it's five minutes of fame as well!

Ian

13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So elegant and a cool bomber!
June 13th, 2022  
