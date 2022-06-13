Common Bistort (and photobomber)

It was lovely to see lots of wild flowers on Clifton Ings, where the flood bank is to be raised in height over the next 18 months. Lovely to see them, but some will suffer the effects of the earth movers during the work.



The delicate, pink flowers of Common bistort can be seen in wet meadows, pastures and roadside verges. It is also known as 'Pudding Dock' in North England because it was used to make a dessert at Eastertime.



They form a lovely display amongst the various other wild flowers currently to be seen.



I didn't even notice the photobomber until I had decided to post this shot, but I didn't change my mind - this insect deserves it's five minutes of fame as well!



Ian



