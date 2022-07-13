Pickering Railway Station

Somewhat more recent history can be seen at the railway station at Pickering. Both steam locootive and railway station are historic in nature.



I should explain that the railway north from Pickering to Grosmont is today operated by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. It once formed part of the British Railways route from York to Malton, Pickering, Grosmont and Whitby, but the section between Malton and Grosmont was closed as part of the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.



A preservation society worked to open part of the route, and eventually the section between Grosmont and Pickering was reopened and operates regular steam services. The station itself has recently been restored to an earlier condition, with the overall roof to the original design being reinstated.



The locomotive was built in Brighton in 1956, and initially assigned to Plaistow and working the Tilbury line. In 1962 a change in scenery beckoned and she left for Shrewsbury, and worked in Shropshire and Mid-Wales until her withdrawal in 1965, less than ten years after being built. It was one of 155 of this design built as a standard design after the railways were nationalised. A change of policy led to diesel power being built instead of steam, and this was coming into effect at the time this locomotive was built. Fortunately this example was preserved and has worked on this railway since 2016.



Ian