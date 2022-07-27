Previous
Rolls Royce by fishers
Photo 2242

Rolls Royce

Another shot from our Saturday Moorsbus outing, and here we are in Kirkbymoorside. Just before the bus arrived I spotted this pulling up on the opposite side of the road.

I know very little about cars, but I did recognise this as a vintage vehicle, so I took a photo. According to my online search it is a 1934 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental, one of only 281 of that design built. If anyone can confirm or refute that identification, I would be very interested to hear from you.

It is a good illustration of the need to keep a camera close to hand wherever you are!

Ian
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Photo Details

Pat
What a great rare find! I love it when you catch these moments. It’s a beautiful car, I wonder if it was on its way to a wedding being a Saturday? Fav.
July 27th, 2022  
