Pray for Ukraine

Our final place to call on our visit to Rotherham was Rotherham Minster. an interesting and attractive old church, with some lovely stained glass windows. A church has existed on this site for over 1000 years, though much of the current building dates from the early 1400s.



As I wandered around the church I found this prayer point, encouraging people to pray for Ukraine. To quite a large extent the war in Ukraine is no longer in the news, although the war goes on and the death and destruction continues.



Katharine hasn't heard from her relatives in Ukraine recently, since communication has become more difficult, though I think we would probably have heard if there had been bad news.



The war seems to have reached a stalemate, with western weapons helping the Ukraine stop the Russian invasion, though they don't yet have the strength to drive the Russian forces back over the border. How long this can continue remains to be seen, but please remember all those suffering on both sides as a result of the war.



Ian