Clouds

Yesterday I took a walk returning home past Rawcliffe Lake on Clifton Moor. The sky had lots of dramatic clouds, and this shot is a sample.



The change in the weather since last weekend has been quite dramatic. From around 30C a week ago we now have temperatures of around 22C each day. For me that is a considerable improvement.



The one thing we haven't had very much of is rain. Quite a lot has been forecast, and it has affected places quite close to us, but here it has been largely dry. That is a shame, since the garden is dry and the grass is more brown than green.



We should see a lot more rain quite soon, since from 26th August a hosepipe ban comes into effect in Yorkshire due to low reservoir levels. Hosepipe bans usually encourage large amounts of rain!



Ian