Windmill Flower?

One of a number of shots taken on a recent walk around the Homestead Park in York. It was a pleasant afternoon with a slight breeze, and the park wasn't too busy so there were plenty of benches to sit on during my wander.



I don't think I have seen one of these flowers before, but I did think it was attractive. The online plant identifier that I use says it is a variety of dahlia, but I prefer to call it a 'windmill flower', it seems to fit well.



Ian