View from the Circles Garden, Homestead Park

The Circles Garden is a small sensory garden close to the southern entrance to the Homestead Park in York. It is a lovely area with a wide variety of plants. It is really nice to sit here and soak in the beauty of the place.



This shot is looking out from the circles garden. Some plants are struggling with the dry conditiond, and the effect of drought can clearly be seen in the grass.



Sorry for the late post - it has been a Moorsbus day today so we havent been back from our latest adventure for very long. I will be posting photos from our adventure quite soon.



