Previous
Next
Rose in the Rain by fishers
Photo 2285

Rose in the Rain

Since our heatwave and the return of more normal weather conditions, we have had a little rain but nowhere near enough to start filling the reservoirs back up.

Today was different. It was raining from early this morning and continued until lunchtime. Not heavy rain, but fairly continuous light rain, the kind needed to soak into the hard baked earth and which will revive our gardens.

This shot was taken this morning, shortly before the rain ended, and it shows one of several buds in the process of opening on our Queen Elizabeth roses.

As I've said before, my dad was a keen rose grower and he was particularly pleased with his Queen Elizabeth roses. Several of these roses that we have in our garden were grown from cuttings from his garden, and to me they are a reminder of him. I still miss him after almost 23 years.

The forecast for showery rain continues for the rest of today and again tomorrow afternoon. It seems rather strange looking out of the window and seeing rain.

Ian
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Love the rain drops on your beauitful Queen Elizabeth roses and how special of the memory for you. Fav.
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise