Rose in the Rain

Since our heatwave and the return of more normal weather conditions, we have had a little rain but nowhere near enough to start filling the reservoirs back up.



Today was different. It was raining from early this morning and continued until lunchtime. Not heavy rain, but fairly continuous light rain, the kind needed to soak into the hard baked earth and which will revive our gardens.



This shot was taken this morning, shortly before the rain ended, and it shows one of several buds in the process of opening on our Queen Elizabeth roses.



As I've said before, my dad was a keen rose grower and he was particularly pleased with his Queen Elizabeth roses. Several of these roses that we have in our garden were grown from cuttings from his garden, and to me they are a reminder of him. I still miss him after almost 23 years.



The forecast for showery rain continues for the rest of today and again tomorrow afternoon. It seems rather strange looking out of the window and seeing rain.



Ian