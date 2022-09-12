Previous
Next
Robin by fishers
Photo 2289

Robin

Another weekend, and another Moorsbus trip. This time I was on my own since Katharine is away with one of our daughters for a few days, so I went to Guisborough. Katharine had been there a few weeks ago when I wasn't able to go, so I'm catching up.

This shot was taken in the grounds of Gisborough Priory (yes, the spelling of Guisborough changes to Gisborough when refering to the priory - I've no idea why).

This was a very tame Robin who allowed me to get quite close for a shot. I was probably around 2 metres away when I took the shot.

Probably one of the UK's favourite bird - with its bright red breast it is familiar throughout the year. Males and females look identical, and young birds have no red breast and are spotted with golden brown. Robins sing nearly all year round and despite their cute appearance, they are aggressively territorial and are quick to drive away intruders.

Robins have been a popular feature on Christmas cards in the UK since Victorian times, so I thought I would try and find out why. My research suggests that there is no single explanation, in fact there are dozens of reasons, so perhaps I will stop thinking about that.

Ian
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul Alfsson
A beautiful shot Ian. I love the detail in the plumage. A definite FAV.
September 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise