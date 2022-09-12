Robin

Another weekend, and another Moorsbus trip. This time I was on my own since Katharine is away with one of our daughters for a few days, so I went to Guisborough. Katharine had been there a few weeks ago when I wasn't able to go, so I'm catching up.



This shot was taken in the grounds of Gisborough Priory (yes, the spelling of Guisborough changes to Gisborough when refering to the priory - I've no idea why).



This was a very tame Robin who allowed me to get quite close for a shot. I was probably around 2 metres away when I took the shot.



Probably one of the UK's favourite bird - with its bright red breast it is familiar throughout the year. Males and females look identical, and young birds have no red breast and are spotted with golden brown. Robins sing nearly all year round and despite their cute appearance, they are aggressively territorial and are quick to drive away intruders.



Robins have been a popular feature on Christmas cards in the UK since Victorian times, so I thought I would try and find out why. My research suggests that there is no single explanation, in fact there are dozens of reasons, so perhaps I will stop thinking about that.



Ian