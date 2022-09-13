The Monk's Walk, Gisborough Priory

Another shot from my day in Guisborough, and the area in which the Priory ruins are located is split into two parts. A large grass area shows off the ruins of the priory, and the area immediately to the south has been restored as an area of gardens. It had previously been formal gardens owned by the Chaloner family who lived in the neighbouring Old Gisborough Hall.



One attractive feature in this garden area is the Monk's Walk. A elongated diamond shaped path is formed by two parallel rows of lime trees just wide enouth to walk between, and an open area of grass at the centre of the diamond. The shot shows the walk between the two rows of trees.



Despite the name Monk's Walk, this was a feature of the formal garden and was created early in the 18th Century, around 200 years after the priory was destroyed following the Disolution of the Monasteries.



An organisation called Gisborough Priory Project have in recent years been responsible for a considerable amount of restoration of the gardens.



Ian