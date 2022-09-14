Previous
The Monk's Walk, Gisborough Priory - 2 by fishers
The Monk's Walk, Gisborough Priory - 2

I thought that you might perhaps like to see another view of the Monk's Walk in the grounds of Gisborough Priory.

This shot is taken from the eastern end of the Monk's Walk and shows the grass area bordered by the walk, and the canopy of cover that the lime trees of the Monk's Walk provide. A bench is provided here to allow visitors to sit and enjoy the view. There is also a bench at the western end.

At the centre of the grass area is a memorial consisting of some architectural fragments and covering the burial place of the cremated remains of bodies found in the aisles of the Priory Church during a major excavation in 1985-6.

This area is said to be particularly attractive in Spring, with snowdrops, crocuses, wild garlic and bluebells taking their turn to flower here, though I haven't yet been there at that time of year.

Ian

william wooderson
That's a tremendous area of towering trees! Total FAV.
