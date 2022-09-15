Sheffield Cathedral

Katharine and I have been to Sheffield to visit Katharine's dad in his care home. His condition has deteriorated quite a lot since Katharine visited him last week. Sadly it looks like he won't be with us for much longer. But it was good to spend some time with him.



At lunch time we went into the city centre and had some lovely food in a cafe in the Winter Gardens. Katharine then went back to her dad to spend more time with him, while I had a little wander around the city centre before catching a late afternoon train back to York - we have a supermarket delivery booked this evening, so it looks like I'm in charge of sorting it out today!



Before going fot the train home I went into the Anglican cathedral, and today's shot is one that I took while there.



Sheffield Cathedral is the oldest building in Sheffield still in daily use. Formerly the Parish Church of Sheffield, it was granted Cathedral status in 1914 – however the history of Christianity on this site goes back over 1000 years.



However, this shot is more concerned with the 20th century extension to the building, since what had been the parish church was too small to fulfill it's new role as a cathedral. Amongst the changes made was an extension on the western end. This shot shows it's interior, looking towards the entrance on the south side, and with a rather impressive lantern tower over this area. Two figures in the entrance indicate the impressive height of this part of the building, and the scale of the lantern tower.



