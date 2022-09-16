Sheffield Cathedral Nave

Yesterday's shot of the Anglican cathedral in Sheffield showed the modern west end of the cathedral, while in contrast, today the view is from the west end and through the nave, and shows some of the older part of the building.



Several tables in front of the altar have large numbers of burning candles. Visitors to the cathedral were being encouraged to light a candle in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. There was also an area outside the cathedral where those who wanted to could place flowers, and quite a few people had done.



In more personal news, Katharine had a phone call late yesterday evening to say that her dad had died. It's a painful time, but he has been ready to go for a while, and he had reached the grand age of 97 years old, and filled that life with many and varied activities.



Ian