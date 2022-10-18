York Unlocked - Hiscox Building

York Unlocked was a new event to the city of York last weekend, which aimed to open to the public a whole range of buildings not normally accessible to the public. The claim was that 60 buildings would be open, though there were a few last minute cancellations.



It was open for all to take part, and was totally free of charge. Some visits had to be pre-booked (and all places on those tours were booked on the first day the tickets were available). Katharine and I decided to go for places where booking wasn't required, and preferably where it was possible to wander freely, rather than being guided.



This shot was taken in a fairly recent building in the area known as Hungate, where a great deal of redevelopment has taken place. The building was completed in 2016. The main construction was concrete with brick facing, and with a large glass and steel mirror wall on the north side.



This is the view that you get on entering the building. A vast open area with a cafe for staff, rather brutal concrete levels, and yes, that is an ex Russian missile that can be seen towards the left. Interestingly, the missile was one of the features that many visitors seemed keen to look at! The working space was to the right and on the upper levels.



There was a 13 minute video to watch which gave an interesting history of the area, and which was well worth watching.



The building has been rather controversial since it was first planned, being a dramatic and large building next to an old timber framed pub (The Black Swan), but I think it works quite well, and there are attractive views of the timber framed pub in the mirrored wall. The missile as one of the artworks on display was also questioned by many, though in context it is quite a talking point.



Ian