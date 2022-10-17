Autumn Leaves

Lunchtime on Saturday found Katharine and I in St Anthony's Gardens in York, having a little break on out tour around York city centre taking part in 'York Unlocked', a new event for just one weekend giving access to various buildings not normally open to the public. Lots of photos were taken, and as soon as the sorting process is completed, I will be sharing a few with you.



Not surprisingly, our short rest in these gardens became a photo opportunity as well. St Anthony's Garden is only small, but contains a lovely array of plants and trees, and my eye was caught by the light in the leaves of several trees close to the city walls, which form one of the boundaries of the gardens.



Ian