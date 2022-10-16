Autumn Colour

Another shot taken on Friday when Katharine and I had a walk to the Homestead Park in York, on a rather dull day, and shortly before it began to rain.



This shot was taken close to the pond, which is now almost surrounded by vegetation and quite hard to see (though you can see the bullrushes in the edge of the pond on the left).



Autumn colours are really beginning to take hold here now. The wide range of plant and tree varieties creates an array of colour as autumn progresses, and the colours change almost day by day. making it a rather magical place for a regular walk.



Ian