Previous
Next
Autumn Colour by fishers
Photo 2321

Autumn Colour

Another shot taken on Friday when Katharine and I had a walk to the Homestead Park in York, on a rather dull day, and shortly before it began to rain.

This shot was taken close to the pond, which is now almost surrounded by vegetation and quite hard to see (though you can see the bullrushes in the edge of the pond on the left).

Autumn colours are really beginning to take hold here now. The wide range of plant and tree varieties creates an array of colour as autumn progresses, and the colours change almost day by day. making it a rather magical place for a regular walk.

Ian
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid Johnsen
Beautiful!
October 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise