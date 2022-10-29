Previous
Houses on Water End, York by fishers
Photo 2334

Houses on Water End, York

I've passed these lovely houses many times since we moved to the part of York where we now live, but I don't think I've ever taken a photo before. The one on the right has recently been put up for sale, so it seemed a good time to record them, before a new occupant makes changes, although the changes that can be made will be limited since they are Grade 2 listed and sit in a conservation area. They are an interesting reminder of the rural past of Clifton.

The British Listed Building website gives this brief summary of their origin '...were built
on a site bought by Seth Agar, grocer, at the sale of the De Grey estate in 1836, by George and Eli Horsfall, joiners.' Their construction was completed in 1839.

Though I like their gothic inspired appearance, their location beside a very busy road junction would deter me from considering moving into one of them.

