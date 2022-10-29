Houses on Water End, York

I've passed these lovely houses many times since we moved to the part of York where we now live, but I don't think I've ever taken a photo before. The one on the right has recently been put up for sale, so it seemed a good time to record them, before a new occupant makes changes, although the changes that can be made will be limited since they are Grade 2 listed and sit in a conservation area. They are an interesting reminder of the rural past of Clifton.



The British Listed Building website gives this brief summary of their origin '...were built

on a site bought by Seth Agar, grocer, at the sale of the De Grey estate in 1836, by George and Eli Horsfall, joiners.' Their construction was completed in 1839.



Though I like their gothic inspired appearance, their location beside a very busy road junction would deter me from considering moving into one of them.



Ian