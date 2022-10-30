Previous
Fierce Pumpkin by fishers
Fierce Pumpkin

The yarnbombers of Thirsk have been busy again, and have created a halloween display in a small square to the south-west of the Market Place. I presume the Market Place itself is being kept clear for a Remembrance yarnbombing display. Thirsk was the first place where I saw a large scale yarnbombing event, and that was for Remembrance, and it is something they have done each year since then.

A trip from York to Thirsk by bus is quite enjoyable, since it meanders through quite a lot of attractive villages, and each time we do the journey I see more photo opportunities. I really need to stop off at some of these villages sometime! This trip was eleven days ago, and involved taking photos of the yarnbombing, and a lovely walk beside Cod Beck, followed by a cup of tea and a cake before the bus back to York.

Whatever my views are of halloween (and I'm not a fan of the modern massive celebrations), I have to admire the creativity of the yarnbombers who create such impressive displays. I love the rather fierce expression on this pumpkin.

Ian
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
william wooderson
It woolly does look evil! Fav.
October 30th, 2022  
