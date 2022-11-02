Redevelopment Project - Building Interior

So, after our look around the exterior of the former Clifton Without Junior School, shown in yesterdays collage, we were taken on a tour of the interior.



Top left we see the interior of one of the classrooms, this one being much larger than the others, and one that our daughter Louise particularly wanted a photo of.



Bottom left we see the corridor linking the classroom, a lovely light space, but which got very hot in the summer.



Top right and bottom right are two views inside the school hall. This will become the library in the redevelopment. There were lots of photos on the tables around the hall, and lots of other memorabelia as well. The photos on display were quite fascinating, some going back as far as the 1930s. Many were class photos so we found several with our daughters on.



The bottom centre shot shows the corridor past the hall.



Under the redevelopment, the top left and bottom left views wil disapear, and the other areas will be renovated.



This school had a very friendly and welcoming atmosphere - hopefully the new facility will retain something of that. The only disadvantage for us is that the new library is a rather longer distance from where we live than the current library which is only 200 metres from our home. Sadly the old library is in a poor state so is likely to be demolished.



Ian