Photo 2358
Heart of a White Rose
Remarkably, there are still buds on the roses in our front garden. They don't all open, several having become waterlogged as a result of the recent persistent rain.
This is one of the roses that has opened, though some of the outer petals looked rather damaged, hence the close crop.
Ian
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
3
2
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
2358
photos
96
followers
42
following
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
12th November 2022 3:10pm
Tags
white
,
flower
,
rose
Renee Salamon
ace
Delicately beautiful
November 22nd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
This is a lovely tender image
November 22nd, 2022
Jo Worboys
Beautiful shot and a great pov
November 22nd, 2022
