Heart of a White Rose by fishers
Photo 2358

Heart of a White Rose

Remarkably, there are still buds on the roses in our front garden. They don't all open, several having become waterlogged as a result of the recent persistent rain.

This is one of the roses that has opened, though some of the outer petals looked rather damaged, hence the close crop.

Ian
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Renee Salamon ace
Delicately beautiful
November 22nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
This is a lovely tender image
November 22nd, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful shot and a great pov
November 22nd, 2022  
