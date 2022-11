Leaf on a Wet Lunchtime

Slowly our trees are becoming increasingly bare as the beautifully coloured autumn leaves fall, and a predominantly brown carpet forms where the leaves collect.



Here on a wet day last week, a solitary leaf rests on a bed of grass, clover and moss.



Despite the recent heavier than usual rainfall, and flooding along the River Ouse in York, we are still under drought restrictions, since reservoirs are still well below their normal level for the time of year.



Ian