Cold and Frosty by fishers
Cold and Frosty

A photo from our daughter Lucy today, taken a few days ago when she took her young son, (now almost 2 years old) to the park near where they live, along with two more children of a friend of hers.

The weather has changed quite sharply over the last few days. Almost all of this year the weather has given us temperatures above normal, but we now have temperatures below normal for the time of year, and it has been quite a shock for us. I know it isn't as cold as the temperatures that many of you have, but the temperature here has dropped quite sharply and we feel the effect of that.

So we now have attractive ice patterns on many plants, at least early in the morning before the sun rises too high and melts it all.

Ian
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
Casablanca ace
I do love the frost on grass and Autumn debris like this. Beautiful. It has been a shock, hasn't it? Barely rose above -5 in our garden all day and the frost never melted!
December 11th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
so beautiful, never realized frost could be this pretty
Thanks for sharing
December 11th, 2022  
