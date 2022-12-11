Cold and Frosty

A photo from our daughter Lucy today, taken a few days ago when she took her young son, (now almost 2 years old) to the park near where they live, along with two more children of a friend of hers.



The weather has changed quite sharply over the last few days. Almost all of this year the weather has given us temperatures above normal, but we now have temperatures below normal for the time of year, and it has been quite a shock for us. I know it isn't as cold as the temperatures that many of you have, but the temperature here has dropped quite sharply and we feel the effect of that.



So we now have attractive ice patterns on many plants, at least early in the morning before the sun rises too high and melts it all.



Ian