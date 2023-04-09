Happy Easter!

Over the years we have acquired quite a collection of decorated eggs, so here are just a few of them.



Most of them are Ukrainian designs, although there is a British design in there, with chicks on it.



The two material ones (top left and bottom right) were made just over 10 years ago by a Ukrainian nun and given to Katharine's parents during a visit to Ukraine.



Sadly the war in Ukraine continues, though so far Katharine hasn't lost any of her family due to the fighting, though they are facing problems typical of those that occur in any modern war. Hopefully it won't be too long before there are moves towards peace and the massive job of rebuilding the nation can begin.



Ian