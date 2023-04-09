Previous
Next
Happy Easter! by fishers
Photo 2495

Happy Easter!

Over the years we have acquired quite a collection of decorated eggs, so here are just a few of them.

Most of them are Ukrainian designs, although there is a British design in there, with chicks on it.

The two material ones (top left and bottom right) were made just over 10 years ago by a Ukrainian nun and given to Katharine's parents during a visit to Ukraine.

Sadly the war in Ukraine continues, though so far Katharine hasn't lost any of her family due to the fighting, though they are facing problems typical of those that occur in any modern war. Hopefully it won't be too long before there are moves towards peace and the massive job of rebuilding the nation can begin.

Ian
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Wonderful colours. Happy Easter
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise