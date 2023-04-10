Previous
Next
Easter Exertion by fishers
Photo 2496

Easter Exertion

A photo from our daughter Louise, taken yesterday at the village of Witham on the Hill, south Lincolnshire.

They didn't know there was cycle racing on when they decided on a trip to this attractive village, but there was a full day of competition, organised by Bourne Wheelers Cycling Club. In the morning the juniors and women raced over a 76km/47 mile route - 4.5 laps of a country circuit. In the afternoon the men raced over a 150km/82 mile route - 8.5 laps over the same circuit as the morning race.

This shot shows two of a large group of cyclists in the mens race passing through the village, where there is a sharp right turn followed by a sharp left.

Ian
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
My late brother was a racing cyclist. I have always loved watching them.
April 10th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊👍
April 10th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice action shot
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise