Easter Exertion

A photo from our daughter Louise, taken yesterday at the village of Witham on the Hill, south Lincolnshire.



They didn't know there was cycle racing on when they decided on a trip to this attractive village, but there was a full day of competition, organised by Bourne Wheelers Cycling Club. In the morning the juniors and women raced over a 76km/47 mile route - 4.5 laps of a country circuit. In the afternoon the men raced over a 150km/82 mile route - 8.5 laps over the same circuit as the morning race.



This shot shows two of a large group of cyclists in the mens race passing through the village, where there is a sharp right turn followed by a sharp left.



Ian