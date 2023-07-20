Cold Kirby

Cold Kirby (population around 200 people, including those who live in surrounding farms) was the only settlement that I passed through on my Moorsbus walk at the weekend. It is a quiet and attractive place, and not at all cold!



The collage shows the following:



Top left - main street, never very busy since it ends at the lower part of the village, but it does give access for farm vehicles to the fields in the area.



Top centre - one of the many attractive stone houses in the village.



Bottom left - 19th century church (which replaced one thought to date back to the 12th century) with a porch added in 1920. An interesting interior with some nice coloured patterned glass.



Bottom centre - village shop. Yes, that's it. A small selection of food like flapjack, and an honesty box for payment. Very usefull for long distance walkers on the Cleveland Way to boost their energy levels!



Right - a new sculpture, in a garden opposite the church. It looks like what I think was a paddock has been converted into a garden. Perhaps the house is now holiday accommodation? I have no information about the sculpture, but I do quite like it.



So that was my last glimpse of civilisation for a while. Farm tracks, footpaths and a very quiet country lane as I approached Rievaulx would be my journey. (Country lane temporarily closed due to bridge repairs being why it was so quiet).



Ian