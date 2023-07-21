Track with a View

My Moorsbus walk continued eastwards from Cold Kirby along this track known as Low Field Lane, gradually descending, before a sharper descent into a deep steep sided valley.



The origin of the name of the track soon became obvious as two tractors and trailers passed me on their way to start harvesting the crops in the fields lower down the track.



This shot shows the way ahead, looking over two deep wooded valleys, then rising again towards the distant moorland. When there were breaks in the hedgerows either side of the track there were nice views towards other familiar landmarks.



The walk would soon change character from the lovely open views to the enclosed valley sides as I would follow the valley bottom.



I really enjoyed the walking. It was slow, with lots of stops for photos, or just to enjoy and absorb what I was seeing, It really felt good to walk with little discomfort from my achilles tendon. It has seemed a very long time since I damaged it at the end of March.



Ian