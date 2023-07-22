Fishing Lake in Nettledale

Following on from yesterday's shot, heading eastwards, there is a steeper descent into a steep sided but flat bottomed valley, known initially as Flassen Dale, then becoming Nettledale.



The drop into the valley isn't difficult, but care is needed because wet stones in the path can be slippery.



Continuing eastwards along Nettledale, there is a series of four fishing lakes. This shot looks along the valley towards the first of the lakes to be passed along my route.



I've been trying to find information about the lakes, but so far without success. They are obviously artificial, since there is an embankment at the eastern end of each lake. My route takes me along the south side of the lakes, with some attractive views over the water. Surprisingly there were no fishermen using the lake as I passed by.



The steep valley sides can clearly be seen, so few panoramic shots on this part of the walk, though there were lots of features and details, including various wild flowers to take photos of along the way.



Ian