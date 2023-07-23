Rievaulx Bridge

Almost at the end of last weekend's Moorsbus walk, and this is Rievaulx Bridge (Rievaulx is pronounced Ree-voh). Just over half a mile from here along a country lane and my walk would finish at Rievaulx Abbey, where there are now some very nice tea rooms with delicious cakes.



Rievaulx Bridge has suffered serious problems twice since the millennium. The bridge dates back to 1754. It was built after a medieval crossing was swept away. Current work will include strengthening the load capacity of the bridge by constructing a concrete saddle across its three spans. This process requires the removal of the road surface and fill material which means it must be closed to traffic. A section of stonework will be taken down and rebuilt using existing and new stone.



So why don't the local authority just demolish it and build a new one? Well, it is a grade 2 listed structure and in its setting is part of an attractive approach to the ruins of Ryedale Abbey, a major tourist attraction in the area. Just over the bridge is a lovely old house, with one of the most attractive private gardens in the area. I would have taken photos, but the temporary fence controlling pedestrian access across the bridge while the work is in progress, obstructs the view of the garden.



The earler damage took place in June 2005, when the area suffered one of the most impressive storms I've ever seen. Flood water undercut the two piers and it was in danger of colapse. The solution then was to build concrete rafts around the base of the piers, with infill in to the cavities below them. A numer of bridges in the area were swept away. A while after that flood I did a walk in the upper Ryedale area, where the storm was at its worst, and the shape of the valley had changed, with a lot of material swept from the valley sides and dumped in the valley bottom.



At the moment the bridge closure has reduced traffic in the area, so the walk along the lane towards the bridge, and on to the abbey ruins was much pleasanter than usual at the height of the tourist season.



Ian