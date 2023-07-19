Previous
Will it Rain? by fishers
Will it Rain?

After the brief pause in Helmsley, our second Moorsbus took us up to the visitor centre at Sutton Bank. From there, my walk took me eastwards through a plantation recently redeveloped to include a cycle trail. After that I joined the Cleveland Way long distance footpath past Hambleton House, an important centre for racehorse training, and on towards the village of Cold Kirby.

Beyond Hambleton House, the views become wide. This shot gives a first view of the sea of cloud stretching into the distance, and it made me question the accuracy of the weather forecast.

It also reminded me of a TV programme, one of a series of Winter Walks, that I saw a few months ago, one of which followed a very simular route to mine, and which was quite a rainy walk. I was more fortunate, and the day remained dry, and at times quite sunny.

