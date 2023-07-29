Previous
Bomb Squad - Educated Vandals exhibition by fishers
Bomb Squad are a group of artists in York. For the last three weekends they have opened the top two floors of a disused office block beside the River Ouse to hold an art exhibition under the title of Educated Vandals.

Katharine and I went to have a look yesterday, and found a very friendly and welcoming group of artists, and some very interesting artwork.

This shot shows the 4th floor of the office block with a variety of work on the walls, and the ceiling and floor. It was all very bold and bright, but there were a few pieces that I really liked. It was a worthwhile visit, and we ended up spending quite a bit more time there than we expected.

A further bonus was that we were able to take photos through the windows of a different view of the riverside.

Ian
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice presentation
July 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It looks so colorful and diversified. I like the title of their exhibition!
July 29th, 2023  
