Bomb Squad - Educated Vandals exhibition

Bomb Squad are a group of artists in York. For the last three weekends they have opened the top two floors of a disused office block beside the River Ouse to hold an art exhibition under the title of Educated Vandals.



Katharine and I went to have a look yesterday, and found a very friendly and welcoming group of artists, and some very interesting artwork.



This shot shows the 4th floor of the office block with a variety of work on the walls, and the ceiling and floor. It was all very bold and bright, but there were a few pieces that I really liked. It was a worthwhile visit, and we ended up spending quite a bit more time there than we expected.



A further bonus was that we were able to take photos through the windows of a different view of the riverside.



