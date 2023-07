Colourful Garden

Katharine and I had a walk to the Homestead Park on Wednesday. With the poor weather recently, it has been a while since we visited, and quite a bit has changed.



This part of the garden, close to the Water End entrance, was totally cleared and a new planting scheme has been developed. At the moment, there is a lovely colourful display, with lots of bees around the flowers. The area is a lovely change from what was mainly shrubs before this year.



Ian