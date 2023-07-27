NHS 75 Years

Thirsk yarnbombers have produced a second, smaller display in a square just west of the town centre, to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the National Health Service in the UK.



The main feature is a post box topper, with figures of the many different roles within the NHS, not just the front line staff but the support staff as well. There is also a roundel recording the anniversary.



Our health service has in recent times been subject to a lot of criticism and complaint, but our experiences have on the whole been positive, from Katharine's hospital care shortly before Covid-19, to my asthma treatment changes through the local GP earlier this year, and the end of life care my mum received in 2021.



My mum has often spoken about virtually never seeing a doctor as a young woman before the NHS was founded. For many poorer ill people in those days, treatment consisted of suffering and praying, with a little herbal medicine. One had to be very seriously ill before seeing a doctor happened.



Today, there are issues with the NHS, with long waiting lists, partly as a result of the pandemic, and partly as a result of strikes by undervalued staff. And, to be fair there are those who seek NHS treatment for minor ailments, slowing the system down for those in greater need. Despite this, to have the freedom to seek medical help without fear of the cost is a remarkable benefit.



Well done NHS for all that you have achieved during the last 75 years!



Ian