Everlasting Spring by fishers
Everlasting Spring

Louise and her family had a trip to Burleigh House and Gardens a few days ago, and afterwards she sent us copies of some of the photos that she had taken.

Burghley House is a grand sixteenth-century English country house near Stamford, Lincolnshire. It is a leading example of the Elizabethan prodigy house, built and still lived in by the Cecil family. The exterior largely retains its Elizabethan appearance.

The grounds were landscaped to a design by Capability Brown between 1755 and 1780, and current restoration projects aim to restore much of that landscape.

An impressive feature of the grounds is a sculpture garden, with a series of permenant displays and an annually changing display on a specific theme.

I rather liked this sculpture, 'Everlasting Spring', made by Peter Rogers, of a group of snowdrop plants.

Ian
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot and title!
August 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 14th, 2023  
