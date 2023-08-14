Everlasting Spring

Louise and her family had a trip to Burleigh House and Gardens a few days ago, and afterwards she sent us copies of some of the photos that she had taken.



Burghley House is a grand sixteenth-century English country house near Stamford, Lincolnshire. It is a leading example of the Elizabethan prodigy house, built and still lived in by the Cecil family. The exterior largely retains its Elizabethan appearance.



The grounds were landscaped to a design by Capability Brown between 1755 and 1780, and current restoration projects aim to restore much of that landscape.



An impressive feature of the grounds is a sculpture garden, with a series of permenant displays and an annually changing display on a specific theme.



I rather liked this sculpture, 'Everlasting Spring', made by Peter Rogers, of a group of snowdrop plants.



Ian