Five Carved Oak Trunks

The second shot from Louise at Burghley House Gardens that caught my eye was this view along the lake, with another sculpture in the water.



The sculpture is titled 'Five Carved Oak Trunks' and is by Giles Kent. The online scupture garden guide says "This piece was one of the earlier commissions for the Sculpture Garden and has therefore lasted well, perhaps like Bog Oak, submersion in the lake is not an issue for longevity. The 5 elements were carved by Kent, and they now sit on one of the underwater damns that sit at various places in the lake. Like sandbanks they are often revealed when the water level drops. This is a sculpture whose reach extends beyond physical form to also include its own shifting reflection in the water."



I really like this setting with the wild flowers beside the lake, and I find the sculpture quite intriguing.



Ian