Hide and Secrets

This is a third shot from our daughter Louise, from when she and her family visited Burleigh House and Gardens a few days ago.



This time we have moved to the entrance to the childrens 'Hide and Secrets' area and this rather attractive character beside the entrance. He is a mole in a rather interesting interpretation of Elizabethan costume.



I know no more about him since I haven't been to Burleigh House, and at the moment I can't contact Louise to see if she knows more info.



Ian