Railway Signal Box - Stokesley
Railway Signal Box - Stokesley

Our walk was soon over, but on our way into Stokesley we saw the site of the old railway station, closed to passengers about 70 years ago, and to goods about 60 years ago. The station buildings are still there, used as offices for an architect.

This signal box was once beside the main station buildings and controlled a level crossing, but once the line was closed it was moved across the road to beside a house.

The colour scheme is nothing like what it would have been in its railway days, and there have been several upgrades - CCTV, a small wind turbine, and hidden on the opposite side of the roof are solar panels. I've no idea what it is now used for, but I think it would make a great man cave!

Ian
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Margaret Brown ace
Love it, must say I have never seen it!! And I lived on the outskirts of Stokesley. !! Amazing.

Ps. The heather is coming up to full flower, it looks lovely.
August 13th, 2023  
