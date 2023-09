Mud,mud, glorious mud.........

I felt I had to finish my brief series on the North Yorkshire Moors with , well, mud!

It became a family joke that dad would find mud on any walk we went on with him. I take the photos to send to the girls to prove Ian has not lost his touch.

This lovely patch was found on our wonderful walk in the heather. We didn't have to walk through it, I kept my feet dry but persuaded Ian he would add scale.

Ian edited this one for me!



Katharine