Baldock's Mill, Bourne

Bourne is a market town in south Lincolnshire. It is a very old settlement. It was recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086. There is a Roman road in the area as well. It is also where Louise and her family now live, and I've had a lovely few days staying with them.



Baldock's Mill is the last surviving mill in the town, and the current building is around 200 years old. It's name comes from the last miller who operated the site, which was powered by two waterwheels.



Today it is a heritage centre, with fascinating displays of various aspects of the town's history - including the castle, the railways and motor racing, amongst others.



The water supply to the mill was provided by Borne Eau, itself originating from a series of springs in the Wellhead Park area.



Beyond the mill can be seen the tower of Bourne Abbey (now the Church of St Peter & St Paul). The abbey was founded in 1138, though there might have been a much earlier Anglo Saxon abbey in the area. The abbey was dissolved in 1536 along with other small monastic houses, in the first phase of Henry VIII's Dissolution of the Monasteries. The abbey church was retained as the village church.



