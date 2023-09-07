St Peter's Pool, Wellhead Park, Bourne

Wellhead Park is a lovely open space close to the centre of Bourne, with quite a varied selection of things to see. Formal gardens around the war memorial, a large childrens play area, grassland with various mounds, thought to be the site of Bourne castle, and here a pond known as St Peter's Pool.



The pool has been described as follows on the Geograph website:



"The early source of water in Bourne known as the Wellhead or St Peter’s Pool is among the most ancient sites of artesian supply in England and has figured prominently in the development of the town, especially as the water is known as chalybeate or impregnated with salts of iron and is therefore reputed to have qualities conducive to good health and is also the source of the local river known as the Bourne Eau. The water is now piped by Anglian Water to other locations in the area at the rate of four million gallons a day but the pool remains a local beauty spot as part of the parkland known as the Wellhead Gardens, frequented by water birds and popular with visitors."



It is a lovely place to sit and enjoy the view. On my last morning in Bourne my grandson accompanied me on a walk through the park on my way to catch the bus for the first stage of my journey back to York. We sat here for a while, and it was lovely to talk to him. He was to start his GCSE exam year the day after this shot was taken, so it was nice to talk about his thoughts about his future.



Ian