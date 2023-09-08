South Street, Bourne

Still at the heart of Bourne, today my shot was taken on South Street which runs north through the market place before being renamed North Street.



Wellhead Park is off to the left of this shot, while Baldock's Mill is behind me.



As you can see, there are a variety of buildings along the right hand side of the street. The two brick buildings closest to me are interesting. The one with the stone around the base was once a warehouse that was converted to apartments only a few years ago.



The second brick building is a recent construction, with architectural elements that reflect details in the former warehouse, and which fits well into the street scene.



Ian