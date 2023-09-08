Previous
South Street, Bourne by fishers
South Street, Bourne

Still at the heart of Bourne, today my shot was taken on South Street which runs north through the market place before being renamed North Street.

Wellhead Park is off to the left of this shot, while Baldock's Mill is behind me.

As you can see, there are a variety of buildings along the right hand side of the street. The two brick buildings closest to me are interesting. The one with the stone around the base was once a warehouse that was converted to apartments only a few years ago.

The second brick building is a recent construction, with architectural elements that reflect details in the former warehouse, and which fits well into the street scene.

Ian
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
724% complete

View this month »

Bill Davidson
Nice shot. You are an absolute mine of information!
September 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The brick buildings are beautiful and the apartments inside must be great. Love the European feel of this street.
September 8th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely street scene
September 8th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
It’s nice to see the details have been kept of the original buildings
September 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
September 8th, 2023  
