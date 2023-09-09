Previous
Bourne Woods by fishers
Bourne Woods

Bourne Woods are situated to the west of Bourne, Lincolnshire. They are owned by the Forestry Commission and managed by Forest Enterprise (England).

Bourne Wood consists of 400 acres (160 hectares) of beautiful ancient woodland situated on the outskirts of the town that was once part of the primeval forest of Brunswald. There are also small areas of conifers. Much wildlife can be seen in the woods, including deer and gray squirrels, and there is an abundance of woodland plants. There are many tracks and areas for the public to explore including two large ponds, hidden deep in the woods.

I had a lovely walk in this woodland with my daughter and grandaughter. It is a very varied place with lovely views. Recently there has been some removal of older and diseased trees, giving a more open landscape in places, but fortunately our walk took us mainly through the more sheltered areas on what was a warm and sunny day.

Ian
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic, love the Woods 👍
September 9th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Love the shapes in this
September 9th, 2023  
