Bourne Woods

Bourne Woods are situated to the west of Bourne, Lincolnshire. They are owned by the Forestry Commission and managed by Forest Enterprise (England).



Bourne Wood consists of 400 acres (160 hectares) of beautiful ancient woodland situated on the outskirts of the town that was once part of the primeval forest of Brunswald. There are also small areas of conifers. Much wildlife can be seen in the woods, including deer and gray squirrels, and there is an abundance of woodland plants. There are many tracks and areas for the public to explore including two large ponds, hidden deep in the woods.



I had a lovely walk in this woodland with my daughter and grandaughter. It is a very varied place with lovely views. Recently there has been some removal of older and diseased trees, giving a more open landscape in places, but fortunately our walk took us mainly through the more sheltered areas on what was a warm and sunny day.



Ian