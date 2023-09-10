Bourne Woods (2)

This part of Bourne Woods is to the north of where yesterday's post was taken. Here the woodland is rather more open, following the recent removal of some of the older diseased or damaged trees. It should help preserve the rest of the trees, and in addition should result in a better display of bluebells next spring.



As you can see, there are quite clear paths through the wood. Towards the west side of the wood is a broad track running north-south, which can be used by forestry equipment when required.



On the east side of the wood is another well made path north to south, but not as wide as the western track.



Linking the two are a series of east-west paths linking the main routes and allowing circular routes of varying lengths, and also making navigating reasonably easy.



Further north, there are two attractive artificial ponds, and scattered through the forest are a collection of sculptures, though sadly most have now been damaged or destroyed. Limited time prevented us from seeing either the ponds or the sculptures, but we had a lovely refreshing walk below the trees.



Ian