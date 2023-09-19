War Memorial, Beverley

A shot from Katharine today. We discovered a pleasant War Memorial garden between two of the locations that we were planning to visit. This is located just east of St Mary's Church, whose interior we featured a couple of days ago, and which can be seen in the background of this shot.



At the centre of the gardens is the town’s war memorial, which was unveiled on 18th September 1920 and originally commemorated 452 men from the town who fell during World War I Later, 128 men who fell during World War II were added.



The memorial is a tapered obelisk on a three-step octagonal base and on it are seated figures symbolising the Army, Navy, Air Force and Medical Services, each with a symbol of their service - a tank, a boat, a plane and the Staff of Asclepius respectively - In their laps. There are other memorials around the garden commemorating specific individuals or military groups from the two World Wars.



The garden and memorials have recently been restored, and are a credit to those who did the work.



There are signs of Autumn in the vegetation in the garden, and particularly in the trees.



Ian