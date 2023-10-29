Previous
Autumn Leaves by fishers
Autumn Leaves

So last night we changed the clocks back an hour, and today as a result it will be dark an hour earlier than yesterday. It now really feels like Autumn is here and Winter won't be far behind.

I had a short walk in the grounds of the former Clifton Hospital, and there are some lovely autumn colours on display. I really liked this cluster of leaves.

29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

