Photo 2695
Autumn Leaves
So last night we changed the clocks back an hour, and today as a result it will be dark an hour earlier than yesterday. It now really feels like Autumn is here and Winter won't be far behind.
I had a short walk in the grounds of the former Clifton Hospital, and there are some lovely autumn colours on display. I really liked this cluster of leaves.
Ian
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
