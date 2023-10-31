Clifton Park Avenue

This tree lined road was once the main drive into Clifton Hospital, a mental health site. It was closed in 1994 with the move towards 'Care in the community'.



A few buildings survive with new uses, and there is a new secure unit, but much of the site to the right of the road is now offices, and beyond that housing (with its own seperate access).



To the left of the road is a large, rather overgrown area which was once the hospital gardens, and which is a wonderful space for wildlife. It was sold to a housing developer, but so far remains undeveloped.



At the far end of the road is the old Clifton Hospital chapel, which hasn't been used as a chapel for many years. It has been used for many purposes, but perhaps the most surprising is its current use as an orthopaedic surgery unit.



The road itself is lined by a wide variety of trees, as reflected in the range of colours visible during autumn. We are fortunate to have such a colourful place to walk in Autumn.



Ian