Ghosts in the Gardens 2023 - Falcon
Ghosts in the Gardens 2023 - Falcon

At last a drier day to go into York city centre in search of more of the Ghosts in the Gardens 2023. We had quite a successful search, though we still haven't quite found them all.

In the Museum Gardens we found several, including this falcon, swooping down with its claws outstretched. I have walked below it before and not seen it. I would have missed it this time if I hadn't noticed two other ghost hunters looking up - and yet it was in clear view. It shows how I was searching in two dimensions rather than three.

The commentary on the York BID site says: "Residents of York can often hear the calls of the York Minster falcon. They can also often see many birds of prey in Museum Gardens." A falcon nests high up on the west front of the Minster, and Birds of Prey from a Birds of Prey centre are often on display in the Museum Gardens, and you can pay a small sum to have one perch on your hand.

Sadly, the wings of this falcon have become rather battered by recent stormy weather.

1st November 2023

Jo Worboys
I see a dragon!! (Is it just me?)
November 1st, 2023  
