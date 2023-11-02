Ghosts in the Gardens 2023 - Nun

Another of the Ghosts in the Gardens, and another one that can be found in the Museum Gardens in York. Slightly confusing this one, since the list of sculptures on the York BID website doesn't mention a nun sculpture. However, since there are at least two other errors in the list, and the clothing of this ghost, along with a large crucifix definitely suggests a nun, I'm happy with that.



Autumn colours can be seen in the background of this shot. The colours are really nice at the moment, and fortunately the latest named storm has passed well to the south of us, so they will stay a little longer.



Ian