Ghosts in the Gardens 2023 - Nun by fishers
Photo 2699

Ghosts in the Gardens 2023 - Nun

Another of the Ghosts in the Gardens, and another one that can be found in the Museum Gardens in York. Slightly confusing this one, since the list of sculptures on the York BID website doesn't mention a nun sculpture. However, since there are at least two other errors in the list, and the clothing of this ghost, along with a large crucifix definitely suggests a nun, I'm happy with that.

Autumn colours can be seen in the background of this shot. The colours are really nice at the moment, and fortunately the latest named storm has passed well to the south of us, so they will stay a little longer.

Ian
2nd November 2023

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
739% complete

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Looks amazing and very ghost like.
November 2nd, 2023  
