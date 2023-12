Christmas Eve

For today's photo I've gone back to our visit to Thirsk earlier in the month, and this scene outside Thirsk Hall (in the shade to the left).



This is a very simular scene to one that I posted on a previous Christmas, with the yarnbombers tree and the tower of the church in the background. The reason for retaking this scene was that the tree has been largely renewed with some very different pieces of work incorporated in it.



Ian