Decorating outside our houses and in our gardens has become quite a thing in recent years, though there seem to be fewer massive displays and more smaller displays like this one.One of the popular displays in York was in Wigginton on the outskirts where most houses were decorated and funds were reaised for charity. This was last featured in our project two years ago - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-12-23 and https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-12-24 and it had taken place for around 20 years. Sadly this hasn't taken place this year.Sometimes the end of such a display isn't actually the end. A display that used to appear each Christmas close to where my mum lived came to an end when the couple who decorated their bungalow got too old and infirm to do the work. The good news this year is that local volunteers have taken over putting up the display and it is back again. It is nice to see community spirit at work at Christmas.Ian